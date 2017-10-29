Bill to give CIDG power to issue subpoenas

A BILL that authorizes the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation Group (PNP-CIDG) to issue subpoenas has been approved in the House of Representatives on second reading.

Surigao del Norte Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas 2nd, author of House Bill (HB) 4863 said that the bill will facilitate the PNP-CIDG’s gathering of documents and help it secure witnesses during investigations.

The bill will amend Republic Act 6975, which created the CIDG.

Under HB 4863, the PNP-CIDG director and deputy directors may issue a subpoena compelling a person to appear in court and bring with him documents relevant to the case under litigation.

Matugas said that since the Ombudsman, Department of Justice, the National Bureau of Investigation, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), National Police Commission (Napolcom), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and the Cybercrime Operation Center of the Cybercrime Investigation Coordination Center all have the authority to issue a subpoena, the CIDG must also be authorized to issue the same.

“It is surprising that the PNP-CIDG, the country’s main law enforcement agency, does not possess such power to issue a subpoena which plays a significant role in any fact finding or investigation,” Matugas said.

He added that the data gathering, the organization and the analysis of evidence are what keeps the investigation going, and with the issuance of a subpoena, it will be a lot easier for the CIDG to do its job.

Matugas added that the CIDG’s investigative powers should be strengthened by allowing it to hold proceedings whose sole purpose is to obtain information upon which future action of a legislative or judicial in nature may be taken and require the attendance of witnesses in proceedings that are purely investigatory in nature.

Antipolo City Rep. Romeo Acop, chairman of the House committee on public order and safety, said without the authority to issue a subpoena, the PNP-CIDG’s efficiency and effectiveness in carrying out its mandated duties is severely hampered.

HB 4863 also gives the PNP-CIDG the power to investigate all cases involving violations of the Revised Penal Code and operate against organized crime groups, unless the President assigns the case exclusively to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).