Bill harmonizing rules in Metro Manila passed

THE House Committee on Metro Manila Development has approved a substitute bill that seeks to make the

Metropolitan Manila Council more effective in formulating policies, regulations, rules and laws for Metro Manila.

The bill will harmonize the rules that will govern the entire Metro Manila to improve the delivery of services. It will amend Republic Act 7924, which created the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

If passed into law, Metro Manila will be considered a special development and administrative region under the direct supervision of the President.

This will mean that the delivery of certain basic services will be carefully planned, supervised and coordinated by a development authority to address problems involving garbage collection, flood, air pollution, traffic, water and informal settlements, without prejudice to the autonomy of the affected local government units.

The MMDA will then formulate rules and regulations and enact ordinances aimed to address these problems by harmonizing conflicting policies between and among cities covered by the region.

The bill will also mandate the MMDA to undertake and manage its own metro-wide programs and projects, adopt and implement ordinances and other regulations upon the approval of the Metro Manila Council.