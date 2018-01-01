Bill regulating practice of criminology approved

A HOUSE panel has approved an unnumbered substitute bill creating a Professional Regulatory Board of Criminology in order to regulate the practice of Criminology profession in the country.

The House Committee on Appropriations, chaired by Rep. Karlo Nograles of Davao City, rubber-stamped the funding provision of the substitute bill, which mandates the chairperson of the Professional Regulation Commission to include in the PRC’s programs the implementation of the Act.

The funding will then be included in the commission’s annual budget.

The bill, entitled “The Philippine Criminology Profession Act” seeks to repeal Republic Act 6506, otherwise known as “An Act Creating the Board of Examiners for Criminologists in the Philippines.”

The bill seeks the development of the professional supervision competence of criminologists through continuing professional program and the integration of all criminology professional groups.

The board will be composed of a chairperson and four members to be appointed by the President and will be under the administrative supervision and control of the PRC.

The board will be mandated to supervise and regulate the registration, licensure and practice of criminology as well as promulgate and issue rules and regulations in implementing the provisions of the Act.

The board will promulgate, adopt or amend the syllabi and tables of specifications of the subjects for the licensure examinations in consultation with the academe and the Commission on Education (CHED).

Members of the board will be the ones to prepare questions for the licensure examination, as well as administer and correct and release the examination’s results.

A Code of Ethics, a Code of Good Governance and guidelines on the conduct of a Continuing Professional Development program for criminologists, in consultation with the Accredited Integrated Professional Organization will be created by the board.

The board will have the power to issue, suspend, revoke or reinstate the certificate of registration of registered criminologists or cancel temporary or special permit granted to foreign criminologists and monitor the conditions affecting the practice of criminology and whenever necessary adopts measures to enhance of the profession.

The board will also ensure that all higher educational instruction and offering of criminology shall comply with the policies, standards and requirements of the program as prescribed by the CHED or other authorized government offices, in cooperation with CHED and other authorized government offices.