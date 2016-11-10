Bill to require first aid kits in vehicles

A bill seeking to require motor vehicle owners to carry first aid kits in their cars was filed in the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Laguna 3rd District Rep. Sol Aragones filed House Bill 4312 or the “Vehicle Emergency Preparedness Act of 2016” seeking to require car owners, government agencies and franchise openers of public utility vehicles (PUVs) to produce first aid kits.

The kits will also be a prerequisite for vehicle registration as well as approval of franchises granted to PUVs.

“The number of registered vehicles in the Philippines has steadily increased over the past few years. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the number of registered vehicles in the country jumped from 5,530,052 in 2007 to 7,138,942 in 2012, a 29 increase over a span of five years,” Aragones explained.

“First aid kits do not cost much, with some kits selling for less than a thousand pesos each,” she said.

A report of Global Status Report on Road Safety made by the World Health Organization (WHO) said there were 1,513 recorded road traffic deaths in the Philippines last year.

The WHO, however, said 10,379 Filipinos died in vehicular accidents in 2015.

According to the lawmaker, the bill aims to ensure that vehicle owners as well as pedestrians will receive immediate medical care while waiting to be treated by medical personnel.

She said the measure will help save lives as it would mean that there would be immediate response to medical emergencies.