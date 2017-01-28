Bill seeks compensation for victims of armed conflict

A lawmaker seeks to institutionalize the granting of compensation to civilians injured or whose family members were killed in armed conflict.

Rep. Strike Revilla of Cavite has filed House Bill (HB) 2237 which seeks to give powers to the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to administer a Civilian Compensation Fund.

A victim’s family shall be paid P30,000 in case of death under the proposed law, which also allows injured civilians to reimburse expenses incurred for hospitalization, medical treatment, and loss of wages.

“Any civilian, his or her family, or any other person dependent upon said civilian for support may file a claim with the Commission: Provided, that the claim must be filed within six (6) months after the date of the death, injury, compulsory abandonment of one’s residence, or occurrence of other similar events that resulted to material loss,” the measure states.

HB 2237 also provides that the CHR shall indemnify the civilian if he incurs material loss as a result of armed conflict.

“If indeed civilian authority is supreme over the military, this measure is just but one mode of easing the hardships endured by civilians caught in the crossfire as a result of the armed conflict between the military and rebel forces,” Revilla said in the bill’s explanatory note.

The measure authorizes the appropriation of P5 million to kick-start the project.