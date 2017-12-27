Bill that seeks to develop Kalayaan islands passed

THE House Committee on Natural Resources has approved a bill declaring the Kalayaan Group of Islands as alienable and disposable land for agricultural, residential and commercial purposes.

House Bill 5614, principally authored by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas, aims to develop viable source of livelihood for the residents of the island group, which is composed of Pag-asa, Likas, Parola, Lawak, Kota, Patag, Panata Islands, as well as the Ayungin Reef, Balagtas Reef and Rizal Reef.

The island has a total land area of approximately 79 hectares. Kalayaan Island Group offers rich fishing grounds and contains significant oil and natural gas reserves.

According to the explanatory note of the authors, the bill will promote the growth of business opportunities and spur the development of trade and industry by attracting investors to the area.

Alvarez said the municipality of Kalayaan is in the process of making new projects to promote tourism for the island group.

However, investors are reluctant to put up business there because the island group is inalienable and non-disposable for agricultural, residential and commercial purposes for now.

“Even residents who have been long tilling and developing the parcels of land within the Kalayaan Island Group cannot apply for title for their occupied area,” Alvarez said.

Once the bill is passed into law, the Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources will be mandated to promulgate the necessary rules and regulations for its implementation.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Salvador Melchor Mison Jr. said the military has development plans for the nine Kalayaan Group of Islands amounting to P11.6 billion.

The budget will be used to enhance the “habitability” of the islands, construct a berthing space for Philippine Navy vessels, upgrade the defense structures of the islands, improve existing facilities such as roads and air strip and provide water and power facilities and communication equipment.