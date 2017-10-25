Bill simplifying land registration passed by House

THE House of Representatives has passed a bill that seeks to simplify regulations on land registration in order to eliminate red tape.

has been approved by the House of Representatives on second reading.

the reorganizing the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)’s House Bill 6589, principally authored by Speaker

Pantaleon Alvarez, mandates that clearances or permits for registering land shall only apply to lands covered by the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).

On the other hand, no clearance or permit from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) will be required for the registration of lands not covered by CARP and lands below the five-hectare retention limit as long as a certificate or an order of exclusion is submitted.

No deeds of sale shall be recorded in the Registry of Property for Agricultural lands under the cultivation by an agricultural lessee or lessees, unless an affidavit is given as required by the vendor.

Government officials or personnel who will violate the law will be removed from service without prejudice to the filing of other criminal, civil or administrative charges against them.