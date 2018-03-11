Bill strengthening PH defense system filed

SEN. Panfilo Lacson has sought a law that would strengthen the country’s defense system against insurgency and terrorism, which includes a two-year “mandatory” military service, to be rendered by Filipinos whether they were natural-born or naturalized.

He filed Senate Bill 1734 or the National Defense Act of 2018, which seeks a stronger Department of National Defense that will implement a more credible national defense system to address inside and outside threats.

“In defending the Philippines, the paramount consideration shall be national sovereignty, territorial integrity,

national interest and the right to self-determination,” Lacson said. “The preservation of the State is the obligation of every citizen. The security, freedom and independence of the Philippines shall be guaranteed by the employment of all citizens, without distinction of age or sex, and all resources.”

Section 77 of SB 1734 states that “In relation to the patriotic duty of every citizen to defend the country when obliged to preserve and protect sovereignty, every Filipino, natural-born or naturalized shall be subject to basic, suitable and sufficient military training and education for a minimum of two years mandatory military service.”

“The purpose of the Reserve Force is to provide the base for the expansion of the AFP in the event of disaster, internal disorder, and invasion,” Lacson said.

SB 1734 seeks to upgrade the government’s capabilities against insurgency, terrorism and other threats to national security via several measures, including streamlining the procurement process for defense equipment and prohibiting the sale of strategic defense real properties.

The senator said the mobilization of citizens and resources for national defense should be effected by a “mobilization.”

“The mobilization shall include the execution of all measures necessary to pass from a peace to a war footing or in any case of actual invasion or when public safety so requires as well as during its transition to normalcy or rehabilitation,” he added.

SB 1734 is envisioned to update national defense policies, principles and concepts, to institutionalize needed improvements and to codify various laws on national defense, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the civilian bureaus.

Under the bill, the sale of strategic defense real properties is prohibited, unless recommended by the Defense secretary and approved by the President with the consent of Congress.

Income from the lease or development of defense real estate shall be remitted only to the AFP Modernization Act Trust Fund.

The bill exempts from the Government Procurement Law the acquisition by the AFP of special defense equipment.

It also exempts from import and other licenses the acquisition of defense materiel, and allows the Defense department to accept donations, contributions and grants.

The measure includes the Secretary of National Defense in the chain of command and integrates the Women’s Auxiliary Corps and the Technical and Administrative Service into the AFP Component Services.

On the other hand, under the bill, the National Defense College of the Philippines will be transformed into the National Defense University of the Philippines.