Bill to regulate transfer of human remains pushed

A proposed measure in the House of Representatives is seeking to regulate the transfer of remains of a deceased person from one locality to another.

In March, Valenzuela City First District Rep. Wes Gatchalian filed House Bill 7420 or An Act Regulating the Domestic Transfer of Human Remains and Cadavers.

“Typically in transporting human remains across and through the territory of local government units, before such transit is allowed, the LGUs would charge fees on the guise of sanitary fees or cadaver transit permits. The effect is that before a human remain is transported from the place where the person died to his family at another locality, the families are made to pay different fees and charges which also correspond to an entire array of permits,” Gatchalian said in the bill’s explanatory note.

“This current system imposes an additional financial burden on the families just to be with their loved one, not to mention the delays which result through the process of repetitively having to secure different permits. This bill aims to resolve this by establishing a permit which will be issued by the local government unit of origin which will be sufficient for the transit of the cadaver anywhere else within the country,” he added.

The bill provides that the health officer of the LGU where the remains are “shall issue a Sanitary and Transit Permit, certifying that said remains [are]not a threat to public health and safety.”

According to the bill, the permit “shall be issued in accordance with the guidelines prescribed by the Department of Health” [DoH] and “shall be sufficient for the transfer of the remains anywhere within the” Philippines for not over 15 days after the permit’s issuance.

Under the bill, the requirements for the Sanitary and Transit Permit would be a death certificate, embalming certificate and “any other examination as required by the” DoH “pursuant to the implementing rules and regulations of this” proposed “act for the purpose of ensuring public health and safety.”

The bill provides “that with the exception of necessary and reasonable fees charged by the” LGU “which issued the permit, no other taxes, fees, charges or permits shall be imposed” on the transfer.

It also provides that the LGU “may require the payment of necessary and reasonable fees and charges for the purpose of issuing the permit.”

According to the House of Representatives’ website, House Bill 7420 has been pending with the House Committee on Local Government since March 21, 2018.