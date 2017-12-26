Bill wants fees waived for first-time jobseekers

THE Senate wants first time jobseekers, such as new college graduates, exempted from paying government fees in the issuance of documents required for employment.

Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Senate Committee on Labor, has sponsored the passage of Senate Bill (SB) 1629 under Committee Report 191, titled “First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act of 2017.”

SB 1629 is the consolidation of similar bills filed by Senators Juan Edgardo Angara, Grace Poe, Joseph Victor Ejercito, Nancy Binay, Antonio Trillanes 4th, Loren Legarda and Villanueva. It is pending second reading approval.

“It is the policy of the State to recognize the role of the youth in nation-building. As such, it shall promote and protect their rights, interests and well-being, by, among others, access to government services to enable the young people, especially first-time jobseekers to find employment,” Villanueva said.

SB 1629 provides that government agencies, including government-owned and controlled corporations, local government units, government hospitals “should not collect” fees or charges from a first-time jobseeker provided that such fee or charge is paid in connection with the application for the granting of licenses, proof of identification clearances, or other documents usually required in applying for job locally or abroad.

Covered documents under SB 1629 are: police clearance certificate, National Bureau of Investigation clearance, barangay (village) clearance, medical certificate from public hospitals operated by the Department of Health, birth and/or marriage certificate, tax identification number, the Unified Multi-Purpose ID card, and other documentary requirements issued by the government that may be required by employers from first-time jobseekers.

New graduates who want to avail themselves of the benefit must submit certified true copies of their diplomas or certifications from academic, vocational or technical institutions.

Any person found guilty of fabricating or falsifying any document would be liable under Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code.

Beneficiaries must avail themselves of the benefit “only one time and within one year from the date of graduation or leave of absence or enrolment.”

The waiver of fees “shall not include those collected in connection with an application to take a professional licensure examination conducted by the Professional Regulation Commission, application for passport from the

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), authentication of documents from DFA, application for a career service examination with the Civil Service Commission, and application for a driver’s license from the Land Transportation Office.”

The Public Employment Service Office in cities and municipalities nationwide should serve as a “one-stop shop” for first-time jobseekers to secure all documents necessary for their employment application.

SB 1629 also mandates concerned government agencies to maintain a roster of all individuals whose fees were waived, for submission to a database to be maintained by the Department of Information and Communications Technology.