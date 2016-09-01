Billionaire lawmaker vows support for sports programs

A party-list lawmaker who made it to Forbes’ list of 50 richest Filipinos vowed to provide more funding for school and barangay-based sports programs, believing that increasing funds for sports development and training will help the country produce more world-class athletes.

Rep. Michael “Mikee” Romero of 1-Pacman party-list, the Philippines’ 49th richest, said he wants to give back to the sports community as he had promised.

“I’ve always loved and supported sports development in the country. What we need is a comprehensive grassroots plan to tap the youth in sports starting in schools and barangays,” Romero, who was a varsity player in college, said.

“What we need is for the government to focus on developing young athletes and providing them venues to compete like the Palarong Pambansa. Many of our youth have the talent and skills but what they need is extensive training and opportunities to compete in high level tournaments,” he said.

Based on Forbes’ website, Romero’s net worth is $150 million or P7 billion.

“The bulk of Romero’s fortune stems from real estate and various stock investments,” his profile on the website read.

Romero has been supporting sports through Globalport Batang Pier team in the Philippine Basketball Association and Manila Sharks polo team.

As a lawmaker, Romero prioritizes measures on the improvement of sports development, education, and job creation. REINA TOLENTINO