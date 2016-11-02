Bills on budget, emergency powers Senate priority

THE Senate will focus on two important measures during the final six session weeks of the year – the 2017 budget and the proposal to grant President Rodrigo Duterte emergency powers.

The Senate will resume session on Nov. 7 after a two-week break.

The Senate will start its deliberations on the proposed 2017 budget after the House of Representatives passed its own version in October.

Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd said the bill that seeks to grant emergency powers to the President to allow him to address traffic congestion in Metro Manila and other urban areas will also be tackled in plenary as soon as the committee on public services sponsored the bill.

The committee on public services headed by Sen. Grace Poe is finishing the emergency powers bill which is expected to be presented in plenary this month.

The measure will designate the Transportation secretary as Traffic Crisis Manager who will exercise overall land, air and sea traffic management and control.

“We will pass the budget and traffic emergency powers,” the Senate president said in a text message. Jefferson Antiporda