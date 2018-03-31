Bill’s enactment seen to raise dairy budgets

A bill requiring the Department of Agriculture (DA) to increase the budget of the Philippine dairy, livestock, and poultry industries is expected to be enacted this year, a lawmaker said.

In a speech during the Philippine Carabao Center’s (PCC) 25th anniversary celebration in the Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ejica recently, Sen. Cynthia Villar said enacting the measure—the Livestock, Poultry and Dairy Development Act—was “the only way we can help our dairy farmers improve their income and livelihood.”

The three industries don’t get enough funds, despite that they collectively produce 33 percent of the food Filipinos eat, she added.

According to her, the country’s current dairy production only meets only 1 percent of demand.

“As chairman [of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food], I have been working toward increasing local dairy production,” Villar said.

“If the country produces only 1 percent of milk and imports 99 percent of it, it means that poor children in the country are not able to drink locally produced milk,” she added.

The senator blames this on the fact the industry only gets P1.4 billion, which represents only 2 percent of DA’s P107-billion budget.

“Dairy [makes up]one-third of our agriculture products. As such, [it is supposed to be]entitled to one-third of the” department’s budget, Villar said.

The livestock and dairy sectors are lucky that the private sector is leading them, the legislator said, although “the ones being progressive are the private sector, not the farmers.”

Both industries are mainly supported by 65 percent of the country’s backyard farmers, she added.