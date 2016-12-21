Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia now engaged

Just a few days after news broke that It’s Showtime host Anne Curtis got engaged to long-time beau Erwan Heussaff, another host of the ABS-CBN noontime show is now betrothed as well. This time, it’s Billy Crawford who proposed to his girlfriend of two years, Coleen Garcia.

Director Gino Santos announced the engagement of the celebrity couple on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a photo he had taken with Crawford kneeling down, offering an engagement ring to his beloved. The director worked with the actress in the movies Ex With Benefits and Love Me Tomorrow.

Garcia was herself a host of It’s Showtime, but left in January to “concentrate on her acting career.” The couple confirmed their relationship in 2014.

In her own Instagram account on Tuesday, Garcia posted a photo of herself and Crawford nose-to-nose, captioning it as “My forever,” crediting actor @dominicroque for the photo.

In an interview with ABS-CBN in August, the actress said that she and the former child star have a lot of things in common—most especially food.

“We really love to eat and we love good food,” she said, adding that food plays a major role in everything that they celebrate in their lives as a couple.

Crawford posted on Wednesday his own take of the momentous event.

“@billyjoecrawford #my everything said yes!!! Thank you Jesus for this amazing angel You have Blessed me with! I’m stunned and HAPPYYYYYY.”

The couple have yet to announce a date for their wedding but for now, Garcia is busy promoting her Star Cinema movie Extra Service for a January 2017 showing, while Crawford’s reality show on cable channel KIX, The Ultimate BROcation, continues to air every Wednesday at 9 p.m.