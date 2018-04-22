Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia wed in scenic Balesin

Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia got married on Friday at the exclusive Balesin Island Club in Quezon Province with some of their closest friends in showbiz attending the ceremony.

Besides Crawford’s co-hosts on the ABS-CBN daily noontime show, “It’s Showtime” – among them Vhong Navarro, Vice Ganda, Jhong Hilario, Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, Ryan Bang and Amy Perez – other celebrities witnessed the happy moment with the couple as well.

Crawford even spent his last day being single with friends Kris Lawrence, Jay-R, KC Montero, Jonathan Silverio, among others at Solaire Resort and Casino, before heading off to the venue.

Garcia’s maid of honor was cousin Ria Atayde, while celebrity doctor and dentist Vicki Belo and Steve Mark Gan, respectively, led the principal sponsors. Belo and husband Hayden Kho’s daughter Scarlet Snow also had her moment as flower girl.

Showbiz bigwigs on the guest list were Sharon Cuneta, Gary Valenciano and Angeli Pangilinan, Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez, Sylvia Sanchez, Arjo Atayde, Derek Ramsay, Eric Tai, Kim Atienza, Janina Manipol and director Bobet Vidanes.

The bride wore simple gown by Israeli designer Glaia Lahav while the groom wore a light brown suit by Filipino designer Edwin Tan.

Missing were Crawford’s friends Anne Curtis who is currently in London for the city’s 38th annual marathon, while Karylle had to attend a fan event for Hollywood actor Cole Sprouse on behalf of a clothing line she endorses.

Another guest, eventologist Tim Yap first posted about the wedding on Instagram on Friday, writing, “It’s 4:20 on 4-20 [the time and date of the wedding]: This is where @coleen will walk down the aisle to marry @billycrawford #ColeenGotTheBill.”

It was on It’s Showtime that Crawford and Garcia met as co-hosts, until the actress left the program to concentrate on acting. Her last movie was the sexy thriller “Sin Island” with Nathalie Hart and Xian Lim shown in February.

Crawford, a child star mentored by the late German Moreno, and Garcia confirmed their relationship in July 2014 and were engaged in December 2016.

As of press time, filmmaker Gino Santos, who directed Garcia’s last movie, has shared his clips from Balesin on social media and television. scenic Balesin