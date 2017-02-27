BIMP-EAGA tackles Sabah-Palawan energy connectivity

The possible energy interconnection of Sabah to Palawan has gained the support of the sub-regional organization business group from Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Power.

The BIMP-EAGA Business Council (BEBC) presented to the Philippine delegates the proposed Sabah to Palawan Interconnection project.

The BEBC, a private sector group, initiated the partnership with the Provincial Government of Palawan aiming to deliver electric power from Sabah to Palawan.

The Department of Energy (DoE) expressed full support for BIMP-EAGA Power and Energy Cluster whose thrusts run parallel to the country’s own agenda of ensuring energy security, promoting a low carbon future, achieving total electrification, and improving energy efficiency and conservation.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi was represented at the 2017 BIMP-EAGA Strategic Planning Meeting by DoE-Assistant Secretary Leonido Pulido 3rd.

As head of the Philippine energy sector delegates, Pulido also chaired the discussions of the Power and Energy Infrastructure (PEI) cluster during the two-day breakout sessions.

During the meeting, the BEBC informed the participants that the signing of a memorandum of understanding may take place in April and when this is realized, “it will provide the needed capacity addition to the country,” Pulido said.

The key output of the cluster meeting is the formulation of the nine-year (2017-2025) Power and Energy Infrastructure Cluster (PEIC) Roadmap for the different sub-sectors such as: Power Interconnection, Renewable Energy (RE), Rural Electrification and Sub-Regional Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EE&C) rolling pipeline project as input to the final BIMP-EAGA Vision 2017-2025 (BEV2025).

In support of the Philippine Energy Sector 8-point Agenda, Pulido also underscored the need to strengthen the resiliency of energy infrastructures in the sub-region.

BEBC Brunei proposed a renewable energy resource assessment for each country to identify feedstock as fuel for a proposed biomass generating facility project.

Pulido reported that “The Philippines will pursue coordination meetings between the private sector, National Government Agencies (NGAs) and the provincial Government of Palawan to be able to review existing policies and regulation on cross-border trading and to facilitate the timely execution of the proposed interconnection.”

The BIMP senior officials welcomed the outputs of the Power and Energy Infrastructure Cluster and looked forward to the efficient implementation of the different plans and activities until 2025 in partnership with the private sector and other key stakeholders.