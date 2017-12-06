Binalonan-Pozorrubio TPLEX opens

PUBLIC Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar and Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade opened the 10.10-kilometer (km) segment of Tarlac Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) spanning the Binalonan and Pozorrubio towns in Pangasinan on Wednesday.

The segments aims to decongest the traffic problem along Manila North Road, particularly motorists passing through Binalonan–Pozorrubio Highway, going to La Union.

Instead of passing the Manila North Road, motorists from Binalonan TPLEX can now pass straight ahead to Pozorrubio exit going to Baguio City this Christmas season.

“The additional 10-km road would ease traffic and significantly reduce the volume of vehicles as well as travel time from Tarlac to Pozorrubio from two hours and 30 minutes to just 45 minutes,” Villar said.

Villar said, TPLEX’s last section, the 10.92-kilometer Pozorrubio to Rosario, La Union segment is set for completion in June 2019.

Once completed, TPLEX travel time from Tarlac to La Union from three-and-a half hours will be reduced for just one hour that will benefits an average of 20,000 vehicles per day.|

The Toll Regulatory Board has granted Toll Operation Permit to the Philippine Infrastructure Development Corp. for the maintenance and operation of the new segment last November 29.

Meanwhile, Pangasinan Gov. Amado Espino 3rd thanked the national government for making the project possible that will also benefit the provincial government in terms of taxes.

with JAIME AQUINO