Binalot to open 3 new stores in Metro in Q1

BINALOT Fiesta Foods, a chain of restaurants that serves classic Pinoy meals, announced it is opening three new stores in Metro Manila in the first quarter of this year as part of its continuing expansion plans.

“For Binalot, we will open three new stores in the first quarter alone and we have felt the excitement of new franchisees and would-be entrepreneurs who are excited to get into the food business themselves,” Rommel Juan, Binalot Fiesta Foods president, said on Friday.

“We will be opening one in Southpark Mall in Muntinlupa, SM Jazz in Jupiter Makati and Amaia in Bicutan,” Juan told The Manila Times in an e-mail.

“We foresee that more small and medium enterprises [SMEs] will be empowered and will take the plunge into entrepreneurship this year,” he said. “We already feel it with an influx of new food-related franchise applicants at the very start of the year.”

Binalot continues to accept franchise applicants from the Visayas and Mindanao. It currently has stores in Bohol, Iloilo, and Davao.