Binay calls for speedy probe of mosque bombing

The United Nationalist Alliance (UNA) has urged authorities to resolve a bombing outside a mosque in Talayan, Maguindanao that injured eight persons, including the incumbent mayor and his father.

Former Vice President Jejomar Binay, UNA chairman, said the bombing was a deplorable act.

“The concerned law enforcement agencies should act with dispatch to identify and arrest the perpetrators. The tense situation in Talayan should not be allowed to spiral out of control,” he noted.

“Failure to decisively act on the incident could only reinforce the growing perception that the peace and order situation, particularly in Mindanao, has worsened,” Binay said.

According to media reports, authorities still have no leads on identities of the suspects who hurled two grenades outside the Grand Mosque in Talayan town last Friday.

Reported wounded in the explosion were Kagui Ali Midtimbang, 62; his son and mayor Nathaniel Midtimbang 33; and six security escorts.

The Midtimbangs ran under UNA in the 2016 local elections.

The victims had come from afternoon prayers at the mosque.