Binay camp blasts Leni’s ‘most hard working’ claim

THE camp of former Vice President Jejomar Binay has resented the claim of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo that she is the most hardworking chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC).

In a news conference after she rendered her resignation from the top HUDCC post on Monday, Robredo said she was the only chief of the agency who personally attends board meetings and works on weekends and at home.

“I think everyone in the Cabinet, maybe even those who don’t like me, would say that I showed how hardworking I am, that I showed how I fought for housing issues,” Robredo said in Filipino. “Even if you ask all the housing agencies, I’m probably the only HUDCC [head]who personally attended all board meetings. I’m the HUDCC [chief]who spends most workdays holding office there.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Joey Salgado, spokesman for Binay, said it was “quite unfair and self-serving” of Robredo to portray herself as the most hardworking HUDCC chairman, noting that she occupied the office for only five months.

“I cannot speak for the other previous HUDCC [chiefs]but perhaps she hasn’t heard of former [Vice President] Binay’s work ethic,” he added.

Binay served as head of the HUDCC from 2010 to 2015. It was the same position held by his predecessor, Noli de Castro.

Salgado pointed out that there were other HUDCC heads who served longer than Robredo and also faced challenges under different circumstances.

“They have longer, more tangible lists of accomplishments despite smaller budgets, politicking within the Cabinet, and what she described as the ‘institutional weakness’ of the agency,” he said. MICHAEL JOE T. DELIZO