Binay hails Makati’s top students

Makati Mayor Abby Binay recognized the Ten Outstanding Students of Makati (TOSM) for this year, awarding each of them a plaque of recognition, a medallion and a check worth P15,000.

The mayor hailed the students and reassured them of the city’s commitment to promote their overall growth and development.

“Your excellent performance in school is undoubtedly the best way to reciprocate all the support and encouragement you have received from your parents,” the mayor said.

She thanked them for valuing the efforts of their mentors, school administrators and local leaders to provide them “the best education that will help secure a bright future.”

“Rest assured that your city government will continue to provide the best programs and services we can afford to develop the youth of today into outstanding leaders of tomorrow,” she said.

Now on its 41st year, TOSM aims to recognize students from public and private high schools in Makati who have shown exceptional performance in academics, leadership, athletics and the arts.

From public schools, the awardees are Grade 10 students Louiejabe Nuniela and Joan Lyn Fadri, both from the Makati Science High School; John Maven Tavas, Pitogo High School; Melbris Sacro from Bangkal High School and Mhikaella Lhorainne Yu from San Antonio National High School.

From private schools, the five awardees are Grade 10 students Mark Edward Gonzales of Saint Paul College; Stephanie Noelle Blanco, Assumption College; Princess Jelycha Mare Rana, Colegio de Sta. Rosa-Makati and grade 12 students Marcela Mercedes Rodolfo and Cristina Batalla, both from Colegio San Agustin-Makati.

City Education Department head Norma Tumambing said 33 students were nominated by their respective schools for the award.