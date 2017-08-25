Binay pushes curfew for minors

Makati Mayor Abby Binay has sought the support of the City Council for the swift passage of “The Child Protection Ordinance” endorsed by the Makati City Council for the Protection of Children (MCCPC) that prescribes curfew hours for children below 18 years old from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. “We are pushing for the passage of the Child Protection Ordinance primarily to lessen the exposure of children to various forms of violence and criminality and prevent them from becoming either the victims or the offenders themselves,” Binay said. The mayor, who chairs MCCPC, also called on parents and guardians to work together with the city government in promoting a safe and secure environment for their children and wards. Under the proposed ordinance, it shall be unlawful for a parent or guardian to permit or allow a child to stay in public places – streets, highways, roads, sidewalks, parking lots, vacant lots, parks, alleys, playgrounds, curbs, gutters, driveways, walkways and public buildings during curfew hours. However, the child is exempted when accompanied by the parent, guardian, or other adult person having care and custody over the child, provided the child is not being used for any illegal activity or crime; when doing emergency errands for the family; or when going home from work, school or religious-related activity, provided they will submit a certificate of attendance of said activity.