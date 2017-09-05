Binay, son face trial for graft, says court

THE Sandiganbayan’s Third Division has found basis to try the graft, malversation, and falsification charges filed against former Makati mayor Jejomar Binay Sr. and several others in connection with the alleged anomalous construction of the Makati City Hall Parking Building.

“There is probable cause…to hold them for trial,” the court held in a resolution promulgated on August 31.

However, the anti-graft court will no longer order the arrest of all the respondents because they have posted bail for their provisional liberty earlier.

The court set the arraignment on September 29, except for Efren Canlas who was identified in the charge sheets as then-representative of Hilmarc’s Construction Corporation at the material to the cases.

The Makati City Hall carpark building was constructed in five phases with one design phase, which spanned the respective terms of Binay and his son Jejomar Erwin “Junjun” Binay Jr. as Makati mayor.

In October 2015, the Office of the Ombudsman found probable cause to file charges at the Sandiganbayan against the Binays and several individuals who were Makati officials and employees at the time material to the case, namely: Marjorie De Veyra, Pio Kenneth Dasal, Lorenza Amores, Virginia Hernandez, Line Dela Peña, Mario Badillo, Leonila Querijero, Raydes Pestaño, Nelia Barlis, Cecilio Lim 3rd, Arnel Cadangan, Emerito Magat, Connie Consulta, Ulysses Orienza, Giovanni Condes, Manolito Uyaco, Norman Flores, Gerardo San Gabriel, Eleno Mendoza Jr., and Rodel Nayve.

Orlando Mateo, who was then representative of Mana Architectural and Interior Design, Co. (MANA), and Canlas were also included.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed graft and falsification charges at the Sandiganbayan against Binay Jr. and 13 others in February 2016.

It later filed the cases against Binay Sr. and several other individuals after his term as vice president ended.

In April, the court found probable cause to proceed with the trial of the graft and falsification charges filed against Binay Jr. and several other individuals. He is among the respondents in the malversation case and in two counts of graft filed against his father and several other individuals.