Binge-watch this Christmas on an iPhoneX

For Apple addicts, Christmas has truly come what with the iPhoneX available beginning today from Smart. Flooded with orders since announcing their promos on November 24, subscribers feel all tingly as they gear up to binge-watch shows from iflix, iWantTV, Netflix and stream their shows on what has been dubbed by techies as “the best iPhone to date.”

Snagging the device for a P3,199-installement per month for two years, the amount includes the monthly amortization and services of Plan 1499, which includes 9GB data and unlimited texting among others.

“We have units still available for subscribers,” Smart’s Kaye Losorata told The Manila Times. “It really is the perfect time to get this 10th anniversary iPhone because besides being available with lower monthly cash-out, it is optimized with the country’s fastest LTE connection according to the latest study of independent tech firm OpenSignal, extends huge discounts on select iPhone X accessories at Power Mac, and even comes with a free Belkin wireless charger. It is Christmas after all.”

Losorata was also pleased to share that a round of entertainment-related events will be held to unroll the iPhoneX beginning with an event at the Smart flagship store at SM Annex in Quezon City this afternoon.