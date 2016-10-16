Bingo National Open Badminton unwraps

Hostilities in the men’s Open singles kick off the 2016 Bingo Bonanza National Open Badminton Tournament today with 20 matches on tap in a day-long action at the CW Home Depot Ortigas in Pasig City.

Adamson’s Johnrick Macabenta slugs it out with veteran campaigner JC Clarito of HP2 while Cris Sanchez battles fellow Team Prima Adrian Ramos in the first two matches at 10 a.m. in the upper half of the 64-player draw headed by top seed Kevin Cudiamat, No. 2 Frell Gabuelo and No. 3 Ros Pedrosa, all members of PBA Smash Pilipinas, and fourth seed Orlan Ticala of Team Prima.

Other pairings pit Jervin Carlos of National University against Letran-Calamba’s Edwin Dodds; Andrei Babad of University of the Philippines versus wildcard Justin Vanzuela of Jumpsmash Academy of Badminton; Clarence Filart of Ateneo against Team Prima’s Marc Lo; Christian Yabut of UST versus Jommel Saragena, also of Team Prima/La Salle.

Mark Alcala, who upset Cudiamat to snare the crown in last year’s staging of the annual event sponsored by Bingo Bonanza Corp. and sanctioned by the Philippine Badminton Association headed by president Jejomar Binay and sec-gen Rep. Albee Benitez, won’t be around as he is in the US. But the depth of the competing field remains as talent-laden as ever with a slew of rising stars raring to prove their worth in the top-ranking event organized by EventKing Corp. and backed by Victor PCOME as the official equipment, SM Megamall and Smash Pilipinas.

The top collegiate and club players from Metro Manila and the different provinces are also in the hunt for the winners’ purse of P100,000 for the men’s and women’s singles champions and P120,000 for the men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles of the event.

The qualifiers and quarterfinals will cover five days of action at the

CW Home Depot before the tournament moves to the SM Megamall for the semifinals and finals on October 22 and 23.

Action in the women’s Open singles begins tomorrow with Angela Ramos of Ateneo clashing with Adamson’s Mika Aquino; Danica Bolos of Makisig Badminton Academy colliding with Clydel Pada, also of Adamson; and Ateneo’s Cassandra Lim mixing it up with Jellene de Vera of PBA Smash Pilipinas.

National player Sarah Joy Barredo is the defending champion but the PBA Smash Pilipinas mainstay will have her hands full this time with a host of strong players in the fold, including Charmane Salvador of Makisig BA, Nicole Alboand Mariya Sevilla, both of PBA Smash Pilipinas, Ateneo’s Bianca Carlos and UP’s Malvinne Ann Alcala.

The top-level event also serves as part of the national team’s buildup for next year’s Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia with national team head coach Paulus Firman expecting his wards to dominate.