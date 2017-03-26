Binibining Pilipinas candidates down to 39

The dream to have a magic 40 lineup will not push through for Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) founding director Stella Marquez Araneta because one candidate did not make the cut until press presentation day on March 22.

Though Madame Stella did not want to delve into the details, it was Binibini number 36 Mae Lanie Chan who was noticeably absent during the candidates’ catwalk.

From the grapevine, Chan allegedly posed sexy for a men’s magazine and that is a no-no for a Binibini.

“I am not going to tell the details but we are strict when we find out about something that should not be for a candidate in the Philippines,” Madame Stella stressed.

Chan’s candidate number is left vacant but Araneta made it clear that they will not look for a replacement.

There will also be a lot of changes in the mechanics of the competition this year. It will be announced on pageant night on April 30 but rest assured, majority of the points will be for the question and answer portion, “in a contest the girl has to know how to answer and project her thoughts specially on the country she is representing.”

Well, good luck ladies!

Philippines’ Next Top Model aims to present all types of Filipina beauty. The mission of the show is not just to present the best model among the top 12 contestants on the show.

According to host and judge Maggie Wilson, she, along with her co-judges Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza, celebrity stylist Rain Dagala and Professional Models Association of the Philippines President Raphael Kiefer had the hardest time choosing the top 12 because they wanted to make sure that the girls represented every type of Filipina beauty there is.

According to Maggie, “The top 12 represent all kinds of Pinay possible. We have the mixed Pinays, the pure Pinays, may mga girls na mestiza at maputi and morena and dusky skin we really have a wide spectrum of beauty na makikita nito.”

As she promised, the ladies who they chose are Petche Ann Vale, Janilyn Medina, Ina Dominica Guerrero, Adela Mae Marshall, Jan Helen Villanueva, Kimberly Naomi Valies, Blaise Marie Buendia, Angela Lehmann, Shekinah Danquah, Aivie Phan, Sarah Jane Edwards, and Janelle Olafson.

Maggie also proudly shared that the America’s Next Top Model franchise commended them for their original and first of its kind challenges for the ladies.

Philippines’ Next Top Model airs every Tuesday on TV5 at 8:15 p.m.

WHO IS SHE? She is charming, witty and lovable to many, but never in the wildest dreams of her fans would they imagine that she also just recently ruined a relationship! What? Yes!

In The Know received an info from a reliable insider that simple popular actress has a new thing or is involved in a budding romance with this funny guy who is her co-worker in the same network. Simple pretty actress knows that funny guy is involved in a serious relationship but that did not stop her from developing a “thing” with this boy. They are even posting cryptic tweets directed for each other on the platform. Chirp! Chirp!

Until next week! Ta-ta!