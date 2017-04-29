Binibining Pilipinas to crown new batch of queens tonight

With the impressive international performance of 2016’s batch of Binibining Pilipinas queens—Kylie Verzosa, crowned Miss International; Maxine Medina, who made it to Miss Universe’s Top 6; Nicole Cordoves, who placed Miss Grand International 1st runner-up; Nichole Manalo, Miss Globe’s 3rd runner-up; and Jennifer Hammond and Joanna Eden, who were semi-finalists in Miss Intercontinental and Miss Supranational, respectively—tonight’s battle for six coveted crowns will certainly be tough.

A total of 40 beauties will compete in the swimsuit, evening gown, and question-and-answer portion in the yearly anticipated Binibining Pilipinas pageant, with no less than Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach as host.

As a primer to this evening’s coronation at the Smart Araneta Colisuem in Quezon City (with a delayed telecast on ABS-CBN at 8 p.m.), The Sunday Times Magazine rounds up this year’s batch of candidates who are all a step away from achieving their beauty queen dreams.

Candidate No. 1: Dane Felisse Marasigan

The 26-year-old is a Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship graduate from De La Salle University, with Magna Cum Laude in Fashion Design from the Fashion Institute and Merchandising in Los Angeles, California.

Candidate No. 2 Arienne Louise Calingo

Arienne Louise, 24, is an honor graduate from Georgetown University, Washington DC and currently serves as an Education Ambassador for the US Embassy in Manila.

Candidate No. 3 Maria Gail Devora Tobes

The 22-year-old is a Cum Laude graduate from University of Eastern Philippines and is a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

Candidate No. 4 Jessica Ramirez

Jessica, 25, has a Bachelor of Science degree from Polytechnic University of the Philippines and is a licensed Interior Designer.

Candidate No. 5 Joselle Mariano

Joselle is Tourism major from Cavite State University and a champion swimmer who competed in the

Nationals from Grade 4 to her college years.

Candidate No. 6 Ma. Benjieleen Nama

A BS Psychology degree holder from UE, MJ as she is known to friends, worked as an HR supervisor in an auditing firm, and has been hosting a derby program on IBC 13.

Candidate No. 7 Jennyline Carla Malpaya

The 25-year-old has a Hotel and Restaurant management degree from UE, and hopes to someday pursue her goal of becoming a flight attendant.

Candidate No. 8 Leitz Camyll Ang

24-year-old Leitz has a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy degree from San Beda College, and is a CPA practicing her profession in an accounting firm in Manila.

Candidate No. 9 Vanessa Saliba

Vanessa, 21, has a Bachelor of Science in Travel Management degree from Our Lady of Fatima, and has been working as a model.

Candidate No. 10 Jehza Huelar

The 22-year-old is a Finance degree holder from Ateneo De Davao University and is currently an ambassador of the Film Academy of the Philippines, Davao; and Maharlika Sports, Davao City.

Candidate No. 11 Kimberly Pajares

A nurse who worked for a government hospital for two years, Kimberly has been working as a flight attendant for our nation’s flag carrier before joining this pageant.

Candidate No. 12 Angelique Celine De Leon

A general manager for a corporate image company, Angelique has successfully gotten herself in shape and improved her self image to fulfill her dream of competing in this prestigious pageant.

Candidate No. 13 Sirene Sutton

A Marketing Management graduate from Southville International College, Sirene is a professional runway model.

Candidate No. 14 Sarah Jireh Asido

A UST graduate with Bachelor degrees in Social Science, and Secondary Education major in Social Studies, Sarah is a teacher who handles subjects like Personal Development, and Philippine Politics and Government.

Candidate No. 15 Mariel De Leon

Mariel finished high school at Southville International School, after which she moved to New Zealand to take a cooking course and try her hand at living independently.

Candidate No. 16 Larah Grace Lacap

The 23-year-old has a Tourism Management degree from San Sebastian College, and has been working as a Sales and Marketing officer for a luxury resort in Palawan prior to joining the pageant.

Candidate No. 17 Camille Manalo

Not a stranger in a solid finish, Camille competed at the Southeast Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia where she took home the gold medal in Taekwondo for the Philippines.

Candidate No. 18 Nelda Ibe

The 23-year-old has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Tarlac State University and is currently a cadet pilot.

Candidate No. 19 Rachel Peters

Rachel, 25, completed her International Baccalaureate at the British School in Phuket, Thailand and has a Bachelor of Business, Tourism and Events major from La Trobe University in Australia.

Candidate No. 20 Christagale Borja

26-year-old Christa graduated with First Class Honours from St. Mary’s University in London and has worked as a fashion merchandiser for a top fashion boutique before pursuing her ultimate passion of joining beauty pageants.

Candidate No. 21 Jamaica Ambal

Jamaica, 24, took up Tourism Management at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines and had been modeling and working as flight attendant in one of the top airlines in the world prior to joining the pageant.

Candidate No. 22 Chanel Olive Thomas

The 26-year-old has a Certificate III in Business Administration, Certificate 3 and 4 in Fitness and is a model, host and aspiring motivational speaker.

Candidate No. 23 Arah Salientes

A family-oriented young lady who loves to cook, Arah has a Bachelor of Science degree in Travel Management from UST, where she finished Cum Laude,

Candidate No. 24 Dindi Joy Pajares

Dindi, a flight attendant for the national carrier, competes with her sister as well as the rest of the ladies in this year’s pageant,

Candidate No. 25 Clarice Marion Villareal

23-year-old Clarice has a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture from UST and has been working as a freelance architectural and interior designer with different contractors and engineers.

Candidate No. 26 Ruffa Nava

A breadwinner who supports her family through her modeling career, Ruffa has been working as a telemarketer before she landed as one of this year’s official candidates.

Candidate No. 27 Beatrice Valente

24-year-old Beatrice was a scholar student with a Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Arts from the Accademia di Belle Arti di Brera Milano.

Candidate No. 28 Juliana Kapeundl

Juliana, 25, graduated with Latin honors from the Immaculate Conception College in Batangas and is a CPA working in an auditing firm at Bonifacio Global City.

Candidate No. 29 Karla May Manongsong

A Foreign Service graduate who supported herself through school, she is no stranger to the stage as a freelance model doing runways and photo shoots since 2011.

Candidate No. 30 Mae Liezel Ramos

Living a life of service, Mae Liezel is a licensed nurse from Ateneo De Naga University and is a volunteer for an HIV organization.

Candidate No. 31 Katarina Rodriguez

The 24-year-old has a double major of Business Management and Philosophy from De La Salle University, and has been a model. She is also cycling instructor and a competitive long distance runner.

Candidate No. 32 Charmaine Elima

Charmainek, 24, graduated Cum Laude with an International Hospitality Management degree from Siena College, and has been working as a flight attendant in Philippine Airlines.

Candidate No. 33 Kristi Rose Cequeña

24-year-old Kristi Rose is an International Studies graduate from San Beda College, Alabang who likes basketball, volleyball, and track and field, and has won several local beauty pageants.

Candidate No. 34 Gabriela Ortega

Gabriela, 26, has a Masters Degree in Architecture from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia in Spain, and is a European Licensed Architect.

Candidate No. 35 Thoreen Halvosen

Known to her friends as Thor, this young lady who grew up in the beaches of Palawan is a grad student taking up Consular and Diplomatic affairs at the De La Salle College of Saint Benilde.

Candidate No. 36 Gillian Eliza Colcol

The 25-year-old is a graduate of Communication Arts from La Salle Antipolo. She is currently working as a copywriter for a local beauty brand while doing church volunteer work as a Sunday school teacher.

Candidate No. 37 Sammie Anne Legaspi

A huge fan of garage sales, Sammie Anne is the daughter of volunteer preachers and a former Tourism student at De La Salle Dasmariñas.

Candidate No. 38 Ana Patricia Asturias

A licensed Interior Designer, this lovely lass from Leyte, Patrik – as her friends call her – is a café restaurateur.

Candidate No. 39 Elizabeth Durado Clenci

Cebu has been known to produce some of our country’s best musicians, and Elizabeth, who has been a full-time bassist for three years now, is one of them.

Candidate No. 40 Kristel Guelos

She is a graduate of Centro Escolar University Manila and a Dentist by profession, with a small dental clinic located in her province, Tanauan City.