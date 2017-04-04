Binibinis look gracefully fierce in national costume

One of the most awaited segments of the Binibining Pilipinas Beauty Pageant is the National Costume, as it’s here that Filipinos get to see what the official representatives may wear in their respective contests.

For the 40 candidates in this year’s Binibining Pilipinas pageant, moving gracefully and looking fierce at the same time was the name of the game when they sashayed in their coloful Filipinia outfits on Sunday.

Moreover, No. 36, the slot vacated by Mae Lanie Chan, has been filled up by Gillian Eliza Colcol from Kagandahang Flores camp. The replacement beauty is a Communication Arts graduate of De La Salle University.

The Top 5 candidates chosen on April 30 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and telecast live on ABS-CBN will represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe, Miss International, Miss Supranational, Miss Globe and Miss Grand International.

Last year’s winners made good placements after Pia Wurtzbach’s win in the Miss Universe in 2015.

Kylie Verzosa was crowned Miss International; Nicole Cordoves was Miss Grand International First Runner-Up; and Nichole Manalo was Miss Globe Third Runner-Up.