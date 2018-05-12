BioFlorida showcases biotech industry

GAINSVILLE, Florida: Scores of nose-shaped stress balls were an eye-catching way to for one company to demonstrate its oxygen-saturation monitoring system that helps monitor heart rate and blood oxygen for critically ill patients — one of about 150 biotechnology companies gathered Thursday at the 15th BioFlorida Celebration of Biotechnology.

Xhale Assurance’s funky display caught the attention of many at Foundation Park, and that was the point.

Nancy Bryan, president and chief executive officer of BioFlorida, which represents nearly 6,000 establishments and research organizations in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology, and bioagriculture sector, said the annual event is meant to showcase life science companies and their “high number of successes.”

Alachua County is home to several biotechnology companies — and is even home to one of the highest-ranked biotechnology-company incubators in the world, the UF and Sid Martin Biotechnology Institute. It can hold up to 30 growing biotech companies at one time, said Jeffrey Tate, co-chair of the North Central Florida chapter of BioFlorida.

Sid Martin Biotech companies and graduates have attracted more than $1.2 billion in funding activity, according to a University of Florida press release. Incubator companies have created more than 2,000 high-wage jobs and have had an economic impact of well over $100 million per year in Alachua County.

Across the street from the event stood the headquarters for the publicly-traded Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (AGTC), an Alachua-based biotechnology company that conducts human clinical gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases.

“We see so many companies in the area expanding, from well-established companies to startups,” Bryan said. “Biotechnology in this area is always growing.”

Though the event was open to the public, it was more of a networking opportunity for biotechnology companies.

Diane Bourne, a technical sales consultant with Orlando-based ABH-US, a biotech equipment company, was at the event showing off a “lab bubble” her company sells, which helps prevent contamination in high-tech manufacturing.

“Being here [in Alachua], you have tremendous access to the biotech community,” Bourne said.

Doug Adams of Tampa-based Adams Air & Hydraulics showed off a robot his company sells.

Alachua Mayor Gib Coerper stuck one of his business cards in between the robot’s claws, and it grabbed it from him, making him smile.

Other than its tabling sessions, according to a press release, BioFlorida’s Thursday (Friday in Manila) celebration included moderated bus tours of Foundation Park, Progress Park, and Copeland Park that highlighted local life science companies such as AGTC, AxoGen, RTI Surgical, UF Innovate, and many others.