Biogas plant up in Quezon

CANDELARIA, Quezon: Singapore Ambassador to the Philippines Kok Ling Peng led groundbreaking on Friday for the first biogas plant using agricultural waste in Barangay Santa Catalina, this town.

The 1.2-megawatt biogas power plant will use chicken manure and other agricultural waste including rice straws as fuel to produce electricity supporting the Luzon grid, according to Albert Alquiros, president of First Quezon Biogas Corporation (FQBC), a partner company in the province of Yamato Technologies based in Singapore.

Yamato Technologies will provide the technology while FQBC will manage the building and operations of the biogas plant, the first in the province.

Alquiros said the plant will require 20 tons annually of agricultural waste, which he called “by-products” that will considerably lessen the problems encountered by poultry operators and eventually realize zero waste program in this town.

He added that the 22 families around the biogas plant will be provided free electricity of 50 kilowatts per month, aside from jobs for some of its members.

Peng, in her speech, expressed support for the project, saying it is ironic that they support such project and yet they do not have poultry farms in Singapore, only vegetable farms.