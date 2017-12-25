BIR-Bacolod files cases against 2 local Registers of Deeds

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) through Revenue Region (RR) 12–Bacolod City has filed five separate complaints with the Office of the Ombudsman–Visayas against two local Registers of Deeds for their participation in five separate transfers of realty without the requisite Certificates Authorizing Registration (CAR). Charged were lawyers Romulo Gonzaga and Bonifacio Kho, Register of Deeds–Negros Occidental, and Register of Deeds-City of Bacolod, respectively. Gonzaga was charged in three separate complaints for allowing the transfer of title without the requisite CAR, namely, transfer of realty previously owned by Sinforosa viuda de Millendez in favor of Ludorico Hilado, and then to HH&C Agricultural Corp.; transfer of realty by Segundina Hulgin in favor of Florentino Perez; and transfer of realty by Gloria Esteban in favor of Xenia Esteban, et. al. Kho was the subject of two similar complaints on the transfer of pieces of property without CAR from Bacolod Murcia Milling to Megaworld Bacolod Properties Inc.; and transfer of realty subject to estate tax without CAR registered under Angeles G. Vasquez and/or Jose L. Vasquez. Under the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended, “No registration of any document transferring real property shall be effected by the Register of Deeds unless the commissioner or his duly authorized representative has certified that such transfer has been reported, and the capital gains or creditable withholding tax, if any, has been paid.” The respondent Registers of Deeds effected the transfers of pieces of real property without the requisite CAR. Their actions allowed the parties to evade the payment of the corresponding capital gains tax and documentary stamp tax.