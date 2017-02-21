BIR-Cagayan launches tax drive

CAUAYAN CITY, Isabela: The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Revenue Region (RR) 3, Tuguegarao City on Tuesday officially launched its 2017 Tax Campaign Drive at the Catholic Pastoral Center located in this city. Mayor Bernard Faustino Dy welcomed the guests from all sectors – chambers of commerce and industry, professional and academic associations, national government agencies, local government units, local media and taxpayers ­­– and thanked the BIR for allowing his city to play host to the kickoff program. RR No. 3 Director (RD) Thelma Milabao reminded everyone that the filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for 2016 has started and urged them to pay the correct taxes. The revenue office experienced an uptrend in collection in the last three years, posting an increasing and double-digit growth rate from 2014. She expects a 25 percent increase in the region’s collection target this year.