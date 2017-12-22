BIR-CAR EXCEEDS collection GOAL for 2017

BAGUIO CITY: The Bureau of Internal Revenue-Cordilllera Administrative Region (BIR-CAR) surpassed its collection target for the first 11 months of 2017 by almost P146 million. Lawyer Douglas Rufino, BIR-CAR officer-in-charge, said the over-collection as of the end of November is about 29.70 percent more than the collection during the same period in 2016. As to the collection target set for BIR-CAR, Rufino said Cordillera’s 11-month collection goal for the year is P634,213,000 and it has already collected P636,878,770 or P2,665,770 past the target. Rufino explained that the region’s high collection emanated from the withholding tax remitted by the Department of Public Works and Highways-Cordillera deducted from the infrastructure project contractors in the whole region. He said tourism-related establishments like hotels and restaurants, especially in Baguio City, were the contributors to the high collection rate. The province of Abra recorded the highest over-collection at 171.17 percent or P41,503,345; Ifugao at 55.44 percent or P12,097,442; and La Trinidad with 26.89 percent or P22,149,856.

THOM F. PICAÑA