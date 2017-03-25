BIR charges delinquent Quezon City, Makati firms

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Friday filed separate criminal complaints for tax evasion with the Department of Justice against two delinquent corporate taxpayers in Quezon City and another in Makati. millions of revenues due to the government.

Charged for willful failure to pay taxes under the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997 (Tax Code) were Enphlow, Inc., a Quezon City company engaged in the sale of motor vehicle parts and retail of liquefied petroleum and the Philippine Association of Hog Raisers, Inc. (PAHRI) engaged in the sale of imported hog feeds.

Megaman Lighting Philippines, Inc., the Makati firm is in the business of trading of lighting equipment and fixtures on a wholesale basis.

Enphlow, Inc., registered in Pinagkaisahan, Q.C. and its president Kim Soonghoon, were assessed deficiency tax liabilities for taxable year 2010 in the amount of P17.79 million, inclusive of increments, broken down into: income Tax, P10.11 million; value added tax, P7.66 million; and expanded withholding tax, P20,908.53.

PAHRI and its president Soledad F. Agbayani and treasurer Manuel T. So registered in Sta. Mesa Heights, Q.C. was assessed deficiency tax liabilities for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2008 in the sum of P4.27 million, inclusive of increments, broken down into: income tax, P1.86 million; value added tax ,P2.41 million; expanded withholding tax, P473.10; registration fee, P1,057.60; and compromise penalty, P200.

The cases against the two corporations were filed under the BIR’s Run After Tax Evaders (RATE) program under Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay. They are likewise RATE cases of Revenue Region No. 7, Quezon City.

Meanwhile, the BIR this Saturday, also filed a criminal complaint with the Department of Justice against Megaman Lighting Philippines, Inc. and its president James C. Co for

Megaman, registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with office address at 2nd Floor, N’Style Bldg., 2246 Don Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City and/or at Unit 1601 East Tower, PSE Center, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, San Antonio, Pasig City, was charged for using a falsified letter stating that it has paid its tax liabilities.

Records of investigation, however, showed that Megaman presented a letter purportedly signed and issued by the BIR informing Banco de Oro that its outstanding tax liability of P6.24 million has already been settled with the BIR through a compromise agreement and that the Warrant of Garnishment served with the said bank by the BIR has consequently been lifted. In addition to the alleged issued Lifting Advise, respondent MEGAMAN also presented copies of Payment Form 0605 with the corresponding BTR-BIR Deposit/Payment Slips.

The BIR, denied that Megaman has settled its tax liability and that copies of the payment forms representing the alleged payments were verified to be spurious. The firm was charged with tax evasion and falsification of public documents by private individuals and use of falsified documents.

