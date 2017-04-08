BIR chief rallies Cagayan de Oro taxpayers

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Caesar Dulay recently held a dialogue with stakeholders of Revenue Region (RR) No. 16–Cagayan de Oro City dubbed as “Panaghinabi kang Commissioner Billy” (Conversation with Commissioner Billy) in keeping with his wish to enlist their support for the BIR’s tax collection efforts this year. Dulay thanked the select group for responding to the invitation of the revenue region and told them that Cagayan de Oro City will be the next Mega City with their cooperation. He said the main mandate of the BIR is to collect taxes and provides around 80 percent of revenues to fund the government expenditures – from salaries of government workers to building of roads and other infrastructures. The remaining 20 persent is sourced from other revenue generating agencies like the Bureau of Customs. The tax agency collected P1.576 trillion last year as against its collection target of P1.620 trillion, or an achievement level of about 97 percent. BIR–Cagayan de Oro City collected P12.47 billion in 2016 from P10.75 billion in 2015, posting a growth rate of 15.96 percent or P1.72 billion increase. It targets to collect P12.87 billion this year.