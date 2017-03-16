BIR chief seeks support for govt tax campaign

Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commisioner Caesar Dulay has sought the support of Davao City in Mindanao for the agency’s 2017 tax drive to collect P1.829 trillion in taxes to fund various programs of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The appeal was made during the kickoff of this year’s tax campaign of BIR Revenue Region (RR) 19 in Davao City.

“To realize true change, I humbly appeal to all of you to cooperate and pay your taxes correctly to support the goals of this administration in the same way that you have supported and continue to support President Duterte as validated by his most recent high satisfaction rating. We seek the same show of support to the BIR from you,” Dulay said in his keynote address.

According to him, about 80 percent of government tax revenues that support and fund the government’s expenses and delivery of public goods and services come from the BIR.

Last year, he said, the bureau collected P1.576 trillion.

This year, around P19 billion in revenue collection is expected to come from RR 19 and around P70 billion to P80 billion from the entire Mindanao.

Dulay asked taxpayers to support the tax drive by paying their income taxes by the April 15, 2017 deadline for the filing of 2016 income tax returns.

To effect more changes in the BIR, he said he welcomes proposals to amend existing revenue regulations that affect taxpayers, chambers of commerce and industry and tax practitioners.

Dulay urged all taxpayers to air their grievances using all available means, especially through the President’s 8888 Citizens’ Complaints Center.

RR 19-Davao City is composed of five provinces (Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental), six cities, 43 municipalities and 1,162 barangay (villages).