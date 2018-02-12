BIR collections up due to Train – Dulay

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) saw a double-digit rise in January collections, the agency’s chief said, following the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law.

“[It’s] 15 percent up,” BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay said Dulay said at the sidelines of the 2018 BIR National Tax Campaign Kickoff in Pasay City on Friday.

He declined to elaborate but said that the bureau had netted “P1.4 billion I think in 18 days so that’s a new addition because 2017 wala pa ‘yang (there was no) [tax on]sweetened beverages.”

The Train law set taxes of P6 and P12 per liter, respectively, on beverages using caloric/non-caloric sweeteners and high-fructose corn syrup.

The BIR is aiming to top P2.3 trillion in revenue collections during the first year of the law’s implementation.

“We’ll give our best shot otherwise we have no reason for being here if we cannot aim, at least pray, that we hit the target. In fact our prayer is even to exceed the target,” Dulay said.

The bureau was able to collect P1.78 trillion in 2017, up 13 percent from the previous year. The result, however, fell short of a P1.829-trillion target.