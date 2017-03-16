BIR employee nabbed for extortion

BACOLOD CITY: The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested Revenue Officer 1 Julie Hernaez of the Bureau of Internal Revenue District Office No.77 here in an entrapment for allegedly extorting money from a trading firm in exchange for reduced tax payments. NBI Bacolod agent-in-charge Renoir Baldovino said the entrapment was based on a complaint of Genevieve Buenaflor, operations manager of JP Ramos Trading Corp., who said Hernaez demanded P500,00 that was later reduced to P250,000 for the reduction of their tax due payments. The amount Hernaez demanded was allegedly for the form to be shown to the bank that will certify that the firm will only pay P125,000. During the entrapment inside the BIR office, NBI special investigator William de Arca gave Hernaez a check worth P100,000 and P25,000 cash. Hernaez faces charges for violation of Republic Act 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act) IV and RA 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees).