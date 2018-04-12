BIR exceeds 3rd quarter collection target

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) exceeded its collection target for the first three months of the year, raking in P422.587 billion, which is P60.819 billion more or 16.81 percent higher than its goal of P361.767 billion.

The BIR also posted a growth rate of 14.03 percent compared to the 2017 first quarter collection of P370.608 billion.

The regional offices collected P141.657 billion in the first quarter, P15.744 billion more or 12.50 percent higher than the goal of P125.914 billion. For the same period, the Large Taxpayers Service collected P270.356 billion which is 21.96percent more than the goal of P221.680 billion.

For the month of March, the BIR got P130.334 billion in tax revenues compared to the goal of P119.630 billion. The amount is 11.06 percent higher that the March 2017 collection of P117.353 billion.

BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay appealed to all taxpayers to file and pay their income tax early.