BIR files cases against 4 taxpayers

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed last December 2, four criminal complaints before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office against a corporation, a partnership, and two individuals for falsification of documents in violation of Article 172 in relation to Article 171 of the Revised Penal Code of the Philippines. Chevron Security and Investigation Agency, Inc. (Chevron) and its corporate officers –Arsenio Paredes, president; Virgilio Cortez, treasurer and Agnes del Rio, secretary – were charged for knowingly using a fake or falsified Tax Clearance Certificate. Chevron, with office at No. 16-D 4th Avenue, Bagong Lipunan ng Crame, Quezon City, submitted to the Philippine National Police Civil Security Group a Tax Clearance Certificate to renew its license to operate which turned out to be spurious. Similarly, Ramon Isabella and Eutiquiano Cristobal of Casual Elegance Garments Company, proprietress Conchita Kho Tan of Marman Trading, and proprietor Albino Andrew Uy Cheng of Aerodynamics Enterprises and Options Unlimited Innovative Car & General Merchandise were also charged with violation of the same articles of the RPC when they presented, on separate occasions, “Lifting of Warrant of Garnishment” Orders to Metrobank, Banco De Oro, and Philippine Savings Bank, respectively, allegedly issued by the BIR stating that their respective tax liabilities had already been settled. The BIR, however, denied issuing such orders saying that the respondents’ tax liabilities remained unsettled and that the questioned orders were fake or falsified. Sabella and Cristobal reportedly owed the BIR P8.61 million for income and value added tax liabilities (2007); Tan has outstanding tax liability of P103.01 million for 2010; and Cheng has unpaid taxes of P11.54 million for 2010.