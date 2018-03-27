BIR files cases against 4 firms in Subic

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT ZONE: The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) regional office in San Fernando City, Pampanga filed six criminal complaints the Olongapo City prosecutor against two accountants and four companies for violations of the National Internal Revenue Code

Deogracias Villar Jr., Subic Freeport Zone Regional District Office, head identified the tax practitioners as Perlie Macopia Pantaleon and Edgar Navarro Picache and the four firms as Subic Bay Freeport locators – Ellick BPO Solutions, Inc., DCB Trading Inc., Crown Peak Estate Developers Inc., and Matrix Mobile Inc. with their responsible officers.

Pearlie Macopia Pantaleon, a practitioner engaged in accounting and bookkeeping, was sued for making false entries on tax records and use of falsified accountable Forms, as well as falsification of documents allegedly by forging Union Bank’s BTR-BIR deposit slips, BIR monthly remittance of Creditable Income Taxes Withheld, and Income Taxes Withheld on Compensation.

Investigation revealed that Pantaleon made it appear that her client, Ta Zon Philippines Color Paper Corp., files its monthly remittance returns and paid P13,125 for 2015 of income taxes withheld.

Similarly, Edgar Navarro Picache, a certified public accountant, is accused of failure to file his income tax return for 2011 and 53 monthly percentage tax returns from September 2008 to May 2017.

The four Subic Bay Freeport locators, on the other hand, are also being sued for violation of Section 255 of the NIRC of 1997, as amended for failure to file several returns.

Ellick BPO Solutions failed to file 93 monthly remittance returns from November 2011 to November 2016; DCB Trading Inc.did not file 26 tax returns for December 2011 to 2013; Crown Peak failed to file 58 tax returns for June 2008 to December 2015; while Matrix Mobile Solution Inc. failed to file 32 returns for March 2012 to June 2016.