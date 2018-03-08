Thursday, March 8, 2018
    BIR files P133-M tax evasion charges vs Rappler

    THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has filed a P133-million tax evasion case against the owner and officials of social news network Rappler.

    Charged before the Department of Justice (DoJ) were Rappler Holdings Corp. (RHC) and its officials Maria Ressa and treasurer James Bitanga.

    In a statement on Thursday, the BIR said RHC and its corporate officers were civilly liable for income, and value-added (VAT) deficiencies, all covering taxable year 2015, amounting to over P133.84 billion. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO

     

