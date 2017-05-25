BIR files P152-M tax evasion raps vs 3 firms

Tax evasion charges were filed on Thursday by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) before the Department of Justice (DoJ) against three trading firms amounting to P151.78 million.

In separate complaints lodged before the DoJ, charged were Condi Commercial Corporation, PSTI Food and Quicksellers and their respective corporate officers.

In the first complaint, the BIR charged Quicksellers of evading payment of P127,435,201.66 in taxes for 2010. The Mandaluyong City-based firm is said to be a distributor of products manufactured by consumer goods giant Unilever.

It accused Condi of failing to pay P12,890,267.37 in taxes for 2007.

Condi, which is based in Quezon City, is involved in the trading of goods such as condiments, foodstuff and beverages on wholesale or retail basis.

PSTI Food, a processed-food seller, was assessed with a tax liability of P11,456,309.44, also for 2007.

The bureau said the respondents were served notices of their tax liabilities but failed to either protest or to submit additional documents to refute the tax assessments, thus making such assessments “final, executory and demandable.”

The BIR is asking the Justice department to conduct necessary preliminary investigation and charged the three business firms in court as evidence warrants. JOMAR CANLAS