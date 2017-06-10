BIR files P205-M tax evasion raps vs 3 firms

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Friday lodged tax evasion charges with an aggregate amount of P205.1 million before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against three companies in Metro Manila.

In separate complaints filed at the DOJ, charged for violations of the Tax Code were Emerald Sales Center Corp., IRA General Security Services, Inc. and Owtel Philippines, Inc. and their respective corporate officers.

“The respondents’ obstinate failure and continued refusal to pay their long overdue deficiency taxes, despite repeated demands, constitute willful failure to pay the taxes due to the government,” the BIR said.

The bureau filed charges of violation of the National Internal Revenue Code amounting to P12.21 million in unpaid taxes against Emerald Sales, through its president Jose Reyes, for the taxable year 2006.

Emerald Sales is an exporter/importer of light bulbs, fluorescent lamps, and wholesaler of lighting fixtures. The company is located in La Vista Subdivision in Quezon City,

IRA General Security Services, Inc., based in Quezon City and represented by its president Tranquilino Aglugub Jr., is accused of failing to settle P34.34 million in taxes for 2009.

Telecommunications firm Owtel, based in Ortigas Pasig City, was charged over its alleged tax liability of P158.55 million for 2008. Included in the charge is company president Daniel Lee and treasurer Rizalina Chan.

The BIR asked the DOJ to conduct the necessary preliminary investigation and file the charges in court as warranted by the evidence presented.