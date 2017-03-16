BIR files raps vs 3 cigarrete retailers

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Wednesday filed separate criminal complaints with the City Prosecutor’s Office of Manila against three cigarette retailers for selling cigarettes without internal revenue stamps in violation of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended (Tax Code).

Charged were Samson Bargan Sy of Dongnanya Mini Mart, Kareene Tan Villanueva of Keisha Mart and Henderson A. Jacla of Min-shun Trading with business addresses in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

The three respondents were placed under surveillance during which they were discovered to have been selling cigarettes without the requisite internal revenue stamps.

The items seized from the three traders were worth more than P300,000.

The cases against the three were filed under the Run After Tax Evaders (RATE) program of the BIR.