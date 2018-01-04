BIR files tax evasion cases vs ‘fixer,’ trader

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Thursday filed tax evasion cases against Mark Ruben Taguba, allegedly a fixer at the Bureau of Customs (BoC), and businessman Yi Shen Dong aka Kenneth Dong before the Department of Justice (DoJ) on Thursday.

BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay said in a news conference that P850-million tax cases were filed against Taguba while P11.4 million tax cases were filed against Dong.

The commissioner added that Taguba and Dong both “willfully attempted” to evade paying taxes by not filing their annual income tax returns.

He said Taguba failed to register his business of facilitating the importation of goods at the Customs bureau.

“Kenneth Dong did not file any income tax return from 2013 to 2016,” according to Dulay.

BIR records showed that Dong also failed to file any value added tax return from 2013 to 2016.

Taguba and Dong were both linked to the controversial P6.4-billion shabu shipment that slipped past the BoC in 2017.

The cases against Taguba were prompted by separate inquiries conducted by the Senate and the House of Representatives into the shabu shipment smuggled from China.

In his sworn affidavit submitted to the Senate, he described himself as a “businessman engaged in the trucking business and in the financing of various ancillary ventures such as logistics, brokerage, lending, trading and agricultural production.”

As admitted under oath by Taguba in both congressional inquiries, his clients would pay him an “all-in” sum ranging from P170,000.00 to P190,000.00 per container van.

Out of the “all-in” sum, P1,500.00 per container van is paid to an individual who acts as a consignee or importer for the merchandise or products [consignee for hire]while the amount of P500.00 per container van is given to the Customs broker (signing broker) for the import transactions.

Also, an amount equivalent to around P27,000.00 per container van is given to various BoC personnel as bribe or tara.

Taguba allegedly also charges a trucking fee of P10,000.00 per container van that is also deducted from the “all-in” sum paid by his clients.

For his import transactions, he uses EMT Trading, Integrisy Trading and RO & SS Trading as consignees-for-hire.

Based on the congressional inquiries and data obtained from the Customs bureau, a total of 7,458 and 7,694 container vans were brought in by Taguba’s consignees for 2016 and 2017, respectively.

For 2016 alone, he earned P1,267,860,000.00 (at P170,000.00 per container van).

Documents culled by investigators from the Land Transportation Office disclosed that Taguba acquired in 2016 a Chevrolet Trailblazer 4×2 LTX A/T worth P1,568,888.00 and a Yamaha Mio I 125 BB32 priced at P69,900.00.

Also, records of the Land Registration Authority showed a total of 18 Transfer Certificates of Title in his name for lots located in Cavite that he purchased from 2014 to 2016.

Taguba failed to register his business with the BIR prior to operating his trucking and other “business ventures.”

He initially registered with the BIR in 2009 as an Executive Order (EO) 98 taxpayer and as such is not taxable since his registration is solely for purposes of securing a Tax Identification Number to be able to transact with government offices requiring him to present a TIN.

It was only in September 2017 that Taguba changed his taxpayer type from EO 98 to single proprietorship with the business name of Golden Strike Trucking Services.

He thus did not file any Income Tax Return or Value Added Tax Return for the years 2009 to 2016 as per records of the BIR and thus also failed to declare any income for the period.

As a consequence of his acts and omissions, Taguba evaded the payment of taxes for taxable year 2016 in the aggregate amount of P850,574,228.77, inclusive of surcharges and interests, broken down into: Income Tax, P660,758,572.33; and Value Added Tax, P189,815,656.44.

The case against him is the 115th filed under the Run After Tax Evaders (RATE) program of the BIR under the leadership of Dulay.

It is also a RATE case of Revenue Region No. 6-City of Manila.