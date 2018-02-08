BIR finds ‘no anomaly’ in Sereno’s tax returns

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) is yet to find an anomaly in Income Tax Returns (ITRs) of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

BIR Deputy Commissioner Arnel Guballa made the pronouncement on Wednesday, the same day that the BIR submitted the ITRs of Sereno from 2004 to 2009 after previous impeachment hearings revealed that she failed to file her SALN 17 times from 1986 to 2006 or during her tenure as professor at the state-run University of the Philippines (College of Law).

One of the charges in the impeachment complaint lodged against Sereno by lawyer Larry Gadon is betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution for her supposed failure to fdeclare P37 million in income as government counsel in the state’s case against the Philippine International Air Terminals Company Inc. (Piatco) involving the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

“Taxpayers are being evaluated to determine if they will be mandated for investigation. We can’t tell an anomaly regarding the income of the Chief Justice [with what we have so far],” Guballa said.

Under the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards, all public officials and employees, except those who serve in an honorary capacity, laborers and casual or temporary workers are mandated to file under oath their SALN and disclose business interests and financial connections of their spouses and unmarried children under 18 years of age living in their households.

The same law provides that any public official or employee, regardless of whether he holds office or employment in a casual, temporary, holdover, permanent or regular capacity, who failed to file SALN will be punished with a fine of salary suspension spanning six months to one year or removal from post depending on gravity of the offense after due notice and hearing by the appropriate body or agency.

“We have learned that the Chief Justice did not file her SALN for several years. Our part is on tax consequences, meaning finding out if the Chief Justice paid the corresponding tax. If there is a violation on the SALN, I believe we do not have jurisdiction,” Guballa said.

Rep. Eugene de Vera of ABS party-list has pressed the BIR to launch an inquiry into Sereno’s SALN, considering that existing laws provide that failure to file and truthfully disclose SALN is tantamount to keeping ill-gotten wealth.

“If government officials are not filing their SALN, then they are hiding their assets and as such, must be investigated,” de Vera said.

Guballa agreed, saying, “There is no formal investigation yet on the ITRs of the Chief Justice, but we can do that.”

He and the rest of the BIR officials were subsequently excused from the impeachment hearing so they can start their work on investigating Sereno.