BIR firm: No extension of ITR filing deadline

The Bureau of Internal Revenue on Thursday reminded taxpayers that there will be no extension for the April 16 deadline for the filing of 2017 income tax returns (ITR).

“Under the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended (Tax Code), the deadline is April 15 following the close of the taxable/calendar year. Since April 15, 2018 falls on a Sunday, the said deadline is moved to the next working day,” it said in a statement.

The bureau said tax returns filed and taxes paid after the deadline will be slapped with the corresponding penalties.

Penalties include 25 percent surcharge, 12 percent interest per annum, and compromise penalty according to schedule of penalties.

“Taxpayers are encouraged to file as early as now to avoid the usual issues and inconvenience experienced during the last day of filing,” it said.

The bureau recently opened the National Office eFiling Center at the National Training Center Auditorium along BIR Road in Diliman, Quezon City.

The eFiling Center will be open from April 2 to 16, Mondays thru Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The BIR also reported a double-digit tax collection growth in March, netting P130.334 billion, 11.06 percent higher year on year and also exceeding the P119.630-billion collection target for the month.