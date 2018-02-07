BIR to investigate Sereno tax returns

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) will launch a formal investigation into income tax returns (ITRs) of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, an official said at the resumption of the impeachment hearing against her at the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Arnel Guballa admitted that the BIR has learned that the Chief Justice did not file her Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALNs) for several years but said that the bureau has “no jurisdiction” over violations committed on SALNs.

“Taxpayers are being evaluated to determine if they will be mandated for investigation. We can’t tell an anomaly regarding the income of the Chief Justice [with what we have so far],” Guballa said.

“We have learned that the Chief Justice did not file her SALNs for several years. Our part is on tax consequences, meaning finding out if the Chief Justice paid the corresponding tax. If there is a violation on the SALN, I believe we do not have jurisdiction on that,” said Guballa whose office submitted the income tax returns (ITRs) of Sereno from 2004 to 2009 before the Committee on Justice in compliance with a subpoena issued to the BIR to release the documents.

In previous impeachment hearings, it was revealed that Sereno failed to file her SALN 17 times or from 1986 to 2006, including during her tenure as professor of the UP College of Law.

Rep. Eugene de Vera of the ABS party-list then pressed the BIR to launch an inquiry, citing existing laws where failure to file and truthfully disclose SALN is tantamount to keeping ill-gotten wealth.

“If government officials are not filing their SALN, then they are hiding assets and must be investigated,” de Vera said.

Guballa agreed, saying: “There is no formal investigation yet on the ITRs of the Chief Justice, but we can do that.”

One of the charges in the impeachment complaint lodged against Sereno by lawyer Larry Gadon is betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution for her supposed failure to declare P37 million of her income as government counsel in the state’s case against the Philippine International Air Terminal Company Inc. (Piatco) involving Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). LLANESCA T. PANTI

READ: ‘Sereno’s Piatco fees excessive, illegal’



