BIR-Manila bares Medium Taxpayers SEGMENT

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Revenue Region (RR) No. 6 – Manila headed by Regional Director Arnel Guballa has bared the top 500 taxpayers that will comprise the initial batch of medium taxpayers expected to greatly contribute to the region’s last quarter rush to meet its collection target. The Medium Taxpayers Segment (MTS) is largely intended to strengthen and expand the coverage of the Large Taxpayers Service (LTS). Guballa said the enlisted medium taxpayers will play a vital role in the collection drive of the region as they contribute to at least 20 percent of the region’s annual tax take to fund the government’s Build, Build, Build program. The region has a collection goal of P48.478-billion for 2017. Of the 500 medium taxpayers, only 486 are enrolled in the Electronic Filing and Payment System (eFPS) as of 2016 and 14 are non-users of the system and required to enroll.

Advertisements